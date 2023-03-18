Shashi Kapoor had a style unlike his Kapoor brothers. It was different. He had a charm that can hold anyone on the spot. The charm was instant, the dimpled smile, that big bold eyes, ruffled yet perfectly set hair, that inimitable walk and just his personality. So it often baffles us to realise that Kapoor's debut role was of a brainwashed Hindu fundamentalist in Dharmaputra. Even today, the portrayal seems relatable and relevant. Such was the impact of his role that he was nominated for a National Award but he declined. Kunal Kapoor and Son Zahan Kapoor Remembers Late Shashi Kapoor on Late Legend's 84th Birth Anniversary.

Dharmaputra was directed by Yash Chopra under the banner of BR Films. The movie is about a child who is Muslim but is raised by a Hindu family. The movie depicts the chaos, tension and radicalisation of youth during the partition. Speaking about the movie, Shashi Kapoor told Ranjan Das Gupta in a 2012 interview, "I had the chance to play the role of a lifetime in the film Dharmputra, directed by Yash Chopra in 1961. I was nominated for the National Award for it, but I refused it as I felt my performance was not competent enough." Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Working With Late Legend Shashi Kapoor in Emotional Post.

Yash Chopra’s #Dharmputra (1961) was one of the first films of #FaceOfTheWeek #ShashiKapoor as a central protagonist. Earlier he appeared as a child artist in films like Aag (1948), Sangram (1950) and Awaara (1951). A dramatic moment from the film featuring him with #MalaSinha. pic.twitter.com/IK9v4mXQMD — NFDC-National Film Archive of India (@NFAIOfficial) March 15, 2021

Shashi Kapoor's movies were one of our favourites to watch as kids. We have lost count how many times we have watched Do Aur Do Paanch, Deewar, Trishul and more.

