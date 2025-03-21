Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): The highly anticipated Paul Thomas Anderson film, 'One Battle After Another,' has finally revealed its title and confirmed a release date of September 26, 2025, following an earlier delay from its August 8, 2025, slot.

Warner Bros. has unveiled a gripping 21-second teaser for the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and offers an intense glimpse into the narrative that blends family drama with action.

The teaser shows DiCaprio, portraying a calm and collected character, sipping a drink when his peaceful moment is abruptly disturbed.

His pregnant wife, played by Teyana Taylor, fires an automatic rifle into the distance.

The rapid gunfire continues in the background as another scene unfolds, showing the couple's newborn child in a crib, with a voice-over asking, "What are you gonna do about this baby?"

As the teaser progresses, it introduces a key moment featuring their now-grown daughter, portrayed by Chase Infiniti, who also takes part in the family's tradition of gunfire.

The young woman aggressively fires her own weapon, underscoring the film's tense, action-filled atmosphere.

The narrator's voice reflects the turmoil, "Just when you think you got a handle on things."

The teaser also confirms the film's new September release date and its global debut in Imax theatres and VistaVision format.

'One Battle After Another', which draws inspiration from Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel 'Vineland', stars an ensemble cast including Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Alana Haim, and Benicio del Toro.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson, who is also the film's writer, will produce alongside Sara Murphy and Adam Somner, both of whom worked with him on 'Licorice Pizza.'

The film was shot in California, with additional scenes filmed in Texas.

Set up at Warner Bros., the movie will be overseen by Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, who previously collaborated with Anderson during their tenure at MGM on his Oscar-nominated 'Licorice Pizza.' (ANI)

