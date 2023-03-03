Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): On Friday, the makers of 'Happy Family' unveiled the trailer of the comedy series.

Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, the series features an ensemble of established and young actors, such as Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka, along with Raunaq Kamdar, Meenal Sahu, Sanah Kapur, and Ahaan Saboo.

Also Read | ‘August 16, 1947’: AR Murugadoss Announces the Release Date of His Pan India Film.

The trailer takes the audience into the world of the Dholakias, a family of four generations living under one roof, as they navigate the many ups and downs of their lives together. To the world, Dholakias appear to be picture-perfect, but like most families they are dysfunctional; each one with their own unique quirks, quibbles and eccentricities. It is in these imperfections that they find the perfect bond that keeps them together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpUFbBsAC7s/?hl=en

Also Read | Daisy Jones and the Six Review: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin's Band Drama Is an Underwhelming Rock-Odyssey Drowned in Cliches (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing his excitement to be a part of 'Happy Family', Raj Babbar said, "Comedy is not a genre I have often dabbled with. Happy Family: Conditions Apply is, in fact, my first out-and-out comedy, and that itself is what made me want to be a part of this series. The series has everything that can be found in any regular family. There's drama, romance, fighting and making up, playfulness--all of which add to the hilarity of the series. It has been a genuine honour and pleasure to work with Aatish and JD and our exceptional cast, each of whom have done utmost justice to their characters. I'm looking forward to seeing how audiences across the world will react to my new avatar, and hope they enjoy meeting the Dholakias just as much as I enjoyed being a part of the Dholakia family!"

Ratna Pathak, too, expressed her excitement.

"There is a certain joy in playing a character who is unabashedly herself. Hemlata Dholakia is a character who wears her heart on her sleeve, but is always ready with a sassy remark. She is unintentionally hilarious, honest to the point of being brash, but also fiercely protective of her family. It has always been a pleasure to work with Aatish and JD, who have once again brought their distinctive style to the series, and the extremely talented cast. I'm proud to be a part of this series and look forward to the audience's reaction to it," she shared.

The first four episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 10, with 2 episodes releasing every Friday until March 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)