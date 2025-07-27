Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actors Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha are coming up with a family drama 'Bakaiti'.

On Sunday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show, garnering audience's attention.

'Bakaiti' centers on the quirky yet close-knit Kataria Parivaar. Naina (Tanya Sharma), 21, is ambitious and grounded, suddenly forced to share her world with her younger brother Bharat (Aditya Shukla)--a cricket-crazy, boundary-blind teen who thrives on mischief. Their daily squabbles unfold under the watchful eyes of their parents, Sanjay (Rajesh Tailang) and Sushma (Sheeba Chaddha), who juggle unspoken grief, mounting pressure, financial instability, and the daily grind of making ends meet.

Sharing her experience, Sheeba Chaddha said, "Being part of Bakaiti felt like stepping into a world that's incredibly familiar yet rarely shown with such honesty. The Kataria family reflects the unsaid love, everyday struggles, and quiet strength that define so many Indian homes. Playing Sushma reminded me how laughter and love can thrive even in the chaos. I'm thrilled to bring this relatable story to life with such a heartfelt team."

Rajesh Tailang also shared, "Bakaiti is a story that feels lived-in, like a memory from your own past. Sanjay reminded me of so many fathers--silent providers, emotional anchors, and sometimes accidental comedians. There's beauty in the everyday, and this series captures it with so much heart. I feel grateful to reunite with Sheeba ji and work with a team that values nuance, humour, and the tender messiness of family life."

The series will be out on ZEE5 soon. (ANI)

