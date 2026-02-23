New Delhi, February 23: Millions of farmers across the country are currently awaiting the release of the 22nd instalment or kist of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. While the central government has yet to announce the exact date for the disbursement, historical trends and official preparations suggest the INR 2,000 credit could reach bank accounts between late February and early March 2026, possibly coinciding with the Holi festival.

As Asia's largest direct benefit transfer program, the upcoming payout is expected to benefit over 9 crore eligible landholding farmers.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Beneficiary Status

To ensure your name is on the list for the upcoming instalment, farmers can check their beneficiary status through the official PM-Kisan portal. The process is designed to be transparent and accessible from a smartphone or computer:

Visit the Official Portal: Go to pmkisan.gov.in .

Go to . Navigate to 'Farmer Corner': On the homepage, locate the 'Farmers Corner' section and click on the 'Know Your Status' tab.

On the homepage, locate the 'Farmers Corner' section and click on the 'Know Your Status' tab. Enter Credentials: Provide your registration number. If you do not have it, you can retrieve it by clicking the "Know your registration no." link using your mobile number or Aadhaar.

Provide your registration number. If you do not have it, you can retrieve it by clicking the "Know your registration no." link using your mobile number or Aadhaar. Security Verification: Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen and click 'Get Data'.

Enter the Captcha code shown on the screen and click 'Get Data'. Review Results: Your payment history and the status of the 22nd instalment will appear. If the status shows "FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending," it means your payment is in the final stages of processing.

Mandatory Compliance: e-KYC and Farmer ID

For the 2026 cycle, the government has tightened compliance to eliminate fraud. Two major requirements are now mandatory for the 22nd instalment:

e-KYC Completion: Every beneficiary must complete their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification. This can be done via OTP on the PM-Kisan portal or through biometric verification at a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC).

Unique Farmer ID: Under the new AgriStack initiative, a unique Farmer ID is being introduced. In 14 states - including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan - this ID is now a prerequisite for continuing benefits.

Why PM Kisan Payments Get Stuck

Many farmers miss out on instalments due to minor technical discrepancies. Common reasons for "Payment Failed" or "Pending" status include:

Aadhaar-Bank Seeding: Your bank account must be linked with your Aadhaar for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Land Record Verification: If land ownership records have not been updated or verified by state authorities, the payment is withheld.

Name Mismatches: Spelling differences between the Aadhaar card and the bank passbook can trigger a rejection.

Background and Significance

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides INR 6,000 annually to farmer families in three equal instalments of INR 2,000. The 21st instalment was released in November 2025. The upcoming 22nd instalment (kist) is particularly vital as it provides liquidity for farmers preparing for the Kharif sowing season, helping them purchase seeds, fertilisers, and manage irrigation costs without relying on informal high-interest loans.

