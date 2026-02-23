Actress Dipika Kakar is facing a new medical challenge after doctors detected a 13 mm (1.3 cm) cyst in her stomach. The news comes as the Sasural Simar Ka star continues her recovery from stage 2 liver cancer, a battle she has been fighting since mid-2025. ‘Free From the Tumour’: Dipika Kakar Discharged From Kokilaben Hospital Post Liver Cancer Surgery, Actress Shares Special Note; Gauahar Khan and Others React (See Pictures)

Dipika Kakar Set for Minor Surgery

In a YouTube vlog shared on Sunday, February 22, 2026, her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, informed followers that Kakar is scheduled for a minor surgical procedure this coming Tuesday. The actor is expected to be hospitalised for three to four days to have the cyst removed.

Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With 13mm Stomach Cyst

The health setback surfaced following a Friday night event, when Kakar's mild stomach discomfort rapidly intensified. After a Saturday spent at the hospital undergoing a CT scan and blood work, the medical team identified the growth. "Everything was fine until yesterday," Ibrahim shared in the vlog. "Kakar had been experiencing mild stomach pain for the past two days, which intensified on Friday night... that's when we found out she has developed another cyst measuring 13 mm." Kakar also noted experiencing recurring shoulder pain, though she clarified that doctors do not currently believe it is linked to the stomach cyst.

Dipika Kakar To Undergo Procedure After Cyst Detection

Due to the aggressive nature of Kakar’s previous tumors, medical professionals are prioritizing early intervention. Ibrahim explained that the procedure would not be a major operation; instead, doctors intend to "burn" the cyst to prevent potential complications. "Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence," Ibrahim stated. "Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PET scan we did in December... we are glad that we found out at an early stage." Following the procedure, the medical team will evaluate the next steps in her oncology treatment, which may include immunotherapy.

What Is Cysts?

In medical terms, a cyst is a sac-like pocket of membranous tissue that contains fluid, air, sebum, or other materials. Cysts can form anywhere in the body on the skin, inside organs or within soft tissues and vary in size from microscopic to large enough to displace internal organs. While discovering a cyst can be alarming, especially during a health battle like Dipika Kakar’s, the majority of cysts are benign (non-cancerous). However, their location and the nature of the material inside determine how they are treated.

Common Characteristics of a Cyst

Structure: It typically has a distinct "shell" or capsule (the sac) that separates it from the surrounding tissue.

Texture: Depending on the contents, a cyst can feel soft and movable or hard and solid.

Growth: Most cysts grow slowly and are painless unless they rupture, become infected, or grow large enough to press against a nerve or organ.

