The basketball world is mourning the loss of Kara Braxton, a two-time WNBA champion and 10-season veteran. The WNBA confirmed the news sparking a wave of tributes from former teammates, coaches, and fans across the globe. Braxton, a formidable presence in the paint throughout the late 2000s, was 43 years old.

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton," the league said in an official statement. "A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time."

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton. A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time. pic.twitter.com/0I71xWCWfW — WNBA (@WNBA) February 23, 2026

Kara Braxton Cause of Death: Uncertainty Surrounding Circumstances

Despite widespread reports and social media discussion suggesting a fatal vehicle accident in the Atlanta area, an official cause of death has not yet been released by local authorities or Braxton’s family.

Initial reports from several regional news outlets indicated a traffic collision; however, subsequent statements from major news organisations, including Reuters and the Associated Press, noted that neither a location nor a specific cause of death was provided in the league's initial announcement. Authorities in Georgia are expected to provide further clarity as investigations conclude.

Career Highlights: Kara Braxton (1983–2026)

Milestone Achievement Year(s) WNBA Draft 7th Overall Pick (Detroit Shock) 2005 WNBA Championships 2-time Winner (Detroit Shock) 2006, 2008 All-Star Selection WNBA All-Star 2007 Collegiate Success SEC Freshman of the Year (Georgia) 2002

A Legacy of Resilience and Power

Born in Jackson, Michigan, and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Braxton was a standout athlete at Westview High School in Oregon before attending the University of Georgia. She became a cornerstone of the Detroit Shock's "Bad Girls" era, known for her rebounding and physical interior play.

Over a career spanning 297 regular-season games, Braxton averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Her impact was most felt during the 2006 and 2008 championship runs, where she provided critical depth and energy off the bench and as a starter.

