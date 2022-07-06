Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Musician Travis Barker, who was recently hospitalised, has now resumed working.

According to People, the Blink-182 drummer was photographed walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday.

Barker was seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants and elevated his look with black sunglasses.

"He's slowly on the mend and closely following his doctors' orders," a source close to Barker told the publication.

Barker was hospitalized last week due to pancreatitis, an inflammation of the organ that aids in digestion and regulating blood sugar.

On Saturday, he took to Instagram and shared his health update with his fans and followers.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp [a tissue growth] removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis," he shared.

He added, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better."

Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian also shared an update on her own Instagram Story, noting that they were "so touched and appreciative" of the support they received."I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of us your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay," she posted.

Barker and Kourtney got married in May in Italy. (ANI)

