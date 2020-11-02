Los Angeles, Nov 2 (PTI) Rapper Travis Scott has removed his account from Instagram.

According to Billboard, the "Antidote" singer deactivated his page without warning on Sunday.

He was last seen posting on Instagram on Halloween (October 31), when he shared photos of himself in a Batman costume.

Although Scott has offered no explanation about leaving Instagram and hasn't tweeted anything over the weekend, his Twitter account remains active as of Sunday night.

The publication has reached out to his representative for comment.

Scott dropped his latest single, "Franchise", in September. PTI

