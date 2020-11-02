A piece of major news is now out with regards to the 2017 actress abduction case involving actor Dileep wherein the state government has told Kerala High Court that the trial court had missed out on an important disclosure made by Manju Warrier, who happens to be the prime witness in the case. Manju's ex-husband, Dileep was accused of abetting the abduction and rape of an actress, who was a friend of the couple. Warrier had revealed to the court that an attempt was made to influence her via their daughter. Moothon Movie Review: Manju Warrier, Vicky Kaushal and Anjali Menon Shower Praises for Nivin Pauly Starrer.

In the petition accessed by The News Minute, the government via a petition has sought the transfer of the trial to another court. According to the petition, “In re-examination, the special prosecutor had asked her when she had last spoken to her daughter. Manju deposed that her daughter had contacted her on February 24, 2020, asking her not to depose anything against her father (Dileep). Manju Warrier also said that she told her daughter that she was duty-bound to reveal the truth before the court,” the petition read.

The petition also mentioned how during the cross-examination, Manju was asked questions in a way that would frame her as a bad mother. “There were questions asked to prove that she hadn’t contacted her daughter for years. In the re-examination, the special prosecutor asked her when she had last contacted her daughter. Manju Warrier deposed that her daughter had contacted her over the phone on February 24, 2020, and requested her not to depose anything against her father," said the government. Kayattam: Manju Warrier Treats Fans With A New Poster Of Her Maiden Production Venture On Eid 2020 (View Pic).

“There were several instances during the examination of witnesses, wherein the judge declined to record the pieces of evidence which supported the prosecution and opted to record the answers in a manner favouring the accused by recording them as ‘witness adds’ and ‘witness clarifies’,” the state submitted.”

"The attitude of the trial judge gives the impression that the judge is not impartial and fair. The trial court did nothing to protect the witnesses from the collective trauma created in the cross-examination, though the witnesses are supposed to be the guests of the court,” the government said in the petition. FYI, on Monday, The High Court will consider the state government's petition. Stay tuned!

