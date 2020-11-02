Actor Sahil Anand (Student of the Year) took to his social media page to talk about the time when he was down with COVID-19. The actor recovered from the virus in late October, but not before the disease taught him valuable lessons. Two days back, Anand shared a picture with a friend, Rajeev Verma, heaping his praises. The actor revealed that his friend was moving out of Mumbai but cancelled his flight to stay back and take care of him. "People try to stay miles away from people who contract the virus, but he decided to stick with me and helped me around throughout my recovery time," Sahil wrote. Shirtless Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand Dancing to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Desi Boyz’ Is as Wacky as It Gets (Watch Video).

The story about Sahil and Rajeev's friendship is heartwarming and restores your faith in the world a little more. We contacted Sahil to ask him about his friend. "It’s not easy to find real friends in today’s world. We all are so consumed by our own busy lives that somewhere we all have forgotten the meaning of real friendship, and the value of relationships," he said.

"Rajeev has been that reminder for me and has made me realize how important relationships are in our lives. My recovery time has been a self-introspection time for me, and now I’m back with a bang- better and with a brand new perspective about life," the actor concluded. YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Tests Positive For COVID-19, Asks Fans to Maintain Social Distancing (View Pics).

Check Out Sahil Anand's Instagram Post Here:

Sahil has joined the long list of people who have recovered from the virus. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Parth Samthaan, Genelia D'Souza and many other celebs have recovered from COVID-19. As per the government data, the recovery rate of COVID-19 in the country is as high as 91.68 %. Although, the country registered close to 4700 fresh cases on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).