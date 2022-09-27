Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo are all set for their upcoming song 'Killer Haseena', which is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

On Tuesday, Tulsi Kumar dropped a behind-the-scenes video showcasing all the prep the singers underwent to get into their characters for the song and thrilled audiences with the sword fighting sequences in the next-level music video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Masakali 2.0' singer treated fans with a BTS video from the sets.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Getting ready to kill many with my sword techniques. Learnt so many new things in the process of making of #killerHaseena #BTS."

In the video, Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo were seen doing several moves with the sword.

Tulsi Kumar shared about the sword scene in the 'Killer Haseena' song. She said, "Arjun and I technically went through a crash-course in sword fighting on the sets of 'Killer Haseena' itself. We were a little nervous about it but gained confidence and we are excited about the way it turned out in the music video."

Arjun Kanungo said, "Sword-fighting as an art form is intimidating but Tulsi and I picked it up in no time on the sets of 'Killer Haseena'. It was pretty critical to the concept of the music video and we gave it our best shot."

"Killer Haseena" bids something unique and original in terms of sound and aesthetics with its lethal and gothic imagery combined with the dynamics shared by both music artists.

Tulsi Kumar and Arjun Kanungo's song 'Killer Haseena' produced by T-Series. The song is directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh.

The music video is slated to release on September 29. (ANI)

