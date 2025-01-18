Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): TV actor Aman Jaiswal, best known for his role as Akash Bharadwaj in the popular TV show 'Dhartiputra Nandini' died in a tragic road accident on Friday.

The 23-year-old actor was riding his motorbike when a truck collided with him.

Soon after the news came out, Aman's co-star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala posted an emotional note for the actor on her Instagram.

Dipika shared a picture of Aman dressed in a suit along with a caption that read, "Aman Jaiswal, the hero of my serial Dhartiputra Nandini, met with an accident and is no more. It's shocking and just not believable, so untimely. May his family have the strength to deal with this tragedy. Aman, you will always be remembered with love. May you rest in peace. Om shanti."

Reacting to the post, veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran commented, "Very sad and shocking news... Om shanti."

Aman Jaiswal had been a promising young talent in the TV industry. His role in Dhartiputra Nandini earned him appreciation from viewers.

The show, which aired on Nazara TV from August 2023 to October 2024, revolved around the journey of Nandini (played by Shagun Singh), the daughter of a farmer, and her intertwined path with Sumitra (Dipika Chikhlia), who seeks help for her grandson Akash (played by Aman). (ANI)

