The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, one of the most anticipated events of the season, is scheduled to air on January 19, 2025, on Colors TV and JioCinema. With the competition heating up, fans are eagerly speculating which of the top six finalists will claim the coveted winner's trophy. Reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar may make a special appearance during the finale, adding even more excitement to the event. However, an official confirmation regarding his participation is still awaited, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Shilpa Shirodkar To Dance on ‘Yeh Bandhan Toh’ Song With Finalists Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar to Appear on 'BB 18' Finale?

As per strong buzz, Akshay Kumar is set to appear on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 on January 19, 2025, to promote his highly anticipated film Sky Force. With Akshay’s massive fan following and the show's immense popularity, his presence will surely elevate the excitement around the finale. There’s also speculation that his co-star Veer Pahariya might join him, adding even more star power to the stage. Sky Force, an action-packed film, is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 24, 2025, making Akshay's appearance even more timely and exciting. Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where To Watch, Cash Prize – All You Need To Know About 'BB18' Final Episode.

Akshay Kumar to Promote 'Sky Force' on 'BB 18' Finale'

🚨 Akshay Kumar to make an appearance in Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale to promote his upcoming movie Sky Force. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 18, 2025

Watch 'Bigg Boss 18' Finale Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Who Are the Top Six Finalists of 'Bigg Boss 18'?

With Shilpa Shirodkar’s emotional mid-week eviction, the race to the Bigg Boss 18 finale has become even more intense. The remaining contestants—Karanveer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal—are now fully focused on securing the coveted trophy. Bigg Boss 18 finale will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on January 19, airing on Colors TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2025 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).