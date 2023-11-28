Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share how she and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, have kept their family traditions alive at their home.

Twinkle married Akshay on January 17, 2001, and the couple are parents to two children -- Aarav and Nitara.

"While we play 10 rounds of rummy most evenings, it's not always in such fancy attire. His parents played cards every night, and I suppose we've continued the tradition in our own way.What rituals, big or small, have you upheld?" Twinkle posted on Instagram.

She also shared of herself with Akshay in which the two are seen playing cards at home.

In the picture, 'Khiladi' Kumar is seen clad in a white shirt paired with black trousers while Twinkle is seen posing pretty in a red dress.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'.

She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018.

She recently announced her fourth book, 'Welcome To Paradise'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is set to be seen next in 'Singham Again.' Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film, which will be the next in his cop-verse, will also star Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on Independence Day, next year. It will clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' for box office bragging rights.

'Singham', released in 2011 and starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, was followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both films were declared box office hits.

Akshay also has the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull' in the pipeline.

Akshay will also be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film is set to be out in theatres on Eid, next year.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales of Scotland, London, India and the UAE. (ANI)

