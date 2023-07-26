Twinkle Khanna has shared some lovely photos of her on social media. The Baadshah actor took to her Instagram handle to share black-and-white childhood pictures of her with her mother Dimple Kapadia. The actor-turned-writer looks utterly adorable in the pictures. Dimple Kapadia is seen in a saree in the beautiful photos. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely elegant in the ethnic outfit paired with stylish shades. "All I need is a little black suit and I could easily pass off as her bouncer. Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard, I have just learned to disguise the aggressiveness behind a smile [sic]," Twinkle Khanna added in the caption of the lovely Instagram post. Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Pic With Rekha, Talks About Their Unique Bond Over the Years.

Check Twinkle Khanna's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

