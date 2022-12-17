Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) OTT or over-the-top is a very "democratic" platform that has an amazing reach, actor Divya Dutta said at the two-day Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat 2022 which concluded here on Saturday.

Kathak, Ghazal, Hindustani Classical Singing, Qawwali, Qissagoi, Play, Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira by renowned Indian artists marked the event organised at the Gaiety Theatre here in association with the Union Ministry of Culture and the Department of Language and Culture of the Himachal Pradesh government as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava" celebrations.

Also Read | The Flash: Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot's Cameos From Ezra Miller's Upcoming DC Film Get Canned.

"The OTT is a very democratic platform and has an amazing reach. The audience choose what they want to watch and at what speed. It was never the case that an actress in her 40s got to play so many layers," said Dutta during her interactive session.

"My mother was my role model, she invested more in my dreams than I could expect and gave me freedom to do what I wanted. This inspired me to think about writing the book 'Me and Ma'," she said.

Also Read | Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam Talks About His Experience Shooting for the Disney+Hotstar Series; Says 'Script Just Wanted Me to Scream in Pain'.

She added that in her second book, 'The Stars in My Sky', she has included people with whom she worked and were close to her like actors Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, singer Sonu Nigam and author Gulzar.

On Saturday, the programme started with Sheri Nashist, a poetry recitation session where young and talented poets from across the country recited their creations on stage.

Kathak exponent, choreographer and teacher Vidha Lal and her group performed Kathak in the 'Mi-Raqsam' session, followed by 'Gungunati Hui Shaam', a performance of ghazal and classical singing by Vidya Shah -- a renowned Indian classical and Ghazal Singer.

The programme came to a culmination with 'Mehfil-e-Qawwali' by Rais Anis Sabri, one of the youngest performing Sufiana Qawwals and the son and disciple of Rais Sabri.

Jashn-e-Adab Cultural Kaarva'n Virasat 2022-2023 is a series of events that brings on one stage the various genres of Hindustani cultural heritage to showcase its impressive variety and vibrancy. It is being organised across 10 states and Union Territories.

Urdu poet and founder, Jashn-e-Adab Foundation, Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan said Hindustani art, culture and literature are internally evergreen, they are as relevant today as they were a century ago. "It offers something for everyone".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)