Cannes [France], May 23 (ANI): Actor Urvashi Rautela, on Tuesday, hit the Cannes red carpet with 'A Birdie looK'. She also shared her look on social media.

She took to Instagram and dropped some pictures where she wore a green-hued feather and sequin embellished gown from the ace designer, Zaid Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture.

She accessorizes her outfit with dangling earrings and multiple rings with a nude look and bold eye makeup with heavy contouring.

Soon after she dropped the look, fans bombarded the comment section. Some hailed her for always bringing a new and trendy look.

A fan wrote, "You always try different things, this is really spectacular'.

While some fans never stop to troll her. She once again gets trolled for her look.

Netizens didn't like her quirky look and commented, "She looks stunning but (parrot emoji) teehh teehhh."

The opening ceremony of Cannes 2023 also saw Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chillar debuting at the prestigious film festival. Sara chose to go desi in a regal Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with a veil over her head.

Speaking to the shutterbugs present on the red carpet, the actor said, "Nervous...I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here. It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."On the other hand, Manushi opted for a white gown by Fovari.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival. (ANI)

