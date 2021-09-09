Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): As Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is around the corner, makers of 'Antim: The Final Truth' gave fans a surprise by unveiling a special festive dance track 'Vighnaharta' dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

The song's music video features Salman Khan and his co-star Aayush Sharma. Actor Varun Dhawan also makes a surprise appearance in the song.

Also Read | Owen Wilson Joins Disney’s Haunted Mansion Movie Based on Popular Theme Park Ride.

Unveiling the track, Salman, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account and wrote, "#ANTIM ki shuruaat BAPPA ke Aashirwad ke saath. #Vighnaharta Song Out Now."

The music video opens with Varun delivering an energetic dance performance. It also gives us a sneak peek of Salman and Aayush's intense action scenes. The two even flaunted their chiselled bodies. This is the first time that Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space with each other.

Also Read | The Matrix Resurrections: Early Trailer Reactions Call Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Starrer Badass and Incredible!.

For the unversed, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. Mahesh Manjrekar has directed the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)