Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde on Friday arrived in Rishikesh for the shoot of their new film.

Before commencing the shoot at the sacred location, Varun and Pooja were spotted taking part in Ganga aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. They both happily soaked up the devotional vibes.

Also Read | Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat-Starrer 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' Gets New Release Date.

Reportedly, the film is being directed by Varun's father and ace director David Dhawan. In April last year, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official Instagram handle.

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

Also Read | 'Brother-Sister': Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Star in Cute Ad Together for Reliance Trends, Fans React Positively (Watch Video).

In the coming months, Varun will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Originally slated for a release on April 18 this year, the makers have now postponed the release date due to undisclosed reasons. The film is written and directed by Sashank Khaitan. The film will hit the theatres on September 12.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)