New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, dropped the music video for a new song titled 'Duppata' from his upcoming movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

'Badlapur' actor, took to his Instagram handle to share a new song Duppata from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Along with the song teaser, he shared the release date of the 'Duppata' song with his fans.

Also Read | Ahead of Bandon Mein Tha Dum Release, Ajinkya Rahane Pens an Emotional Note on His Personal Journey on Making It to the National Team.

He wrote, " It's time to step into your dancing shoes because the ultimate party number isenroute! #Duppata, song out TOMORROW! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June".

The song 'Duppata' is to be a new party number. Starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Manish Paul, Kiara Advani, and the rest cast of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Birth Anniversary: Here's a Look at Five Super Hit Songs of the Late Punjabi Singer (Watch Videos).

In the 'Duppata' teaser, Varun is seen showcasing his energetic moves. On the other hand, Kiara Advani in a shiny pink dress looks breathtaking. Anil Kapoor was also seen doing the steps on this party number 'Duppata' with Jacqueline Fernandez in the video.

'Badlapur' actor, along with the song teaser, shared the release date of 'Duppata' song.

He wrote, " It's time to step into your dancing shoes because the ultimate party number isenroute! #Duppata, song out TOMORROW! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June".

Raj Mehta's directorial 'JugJugg Jeeyo', produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios. The family entertainer will hit the theatres on June 24. The film that has already created mass hysteria around it, has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)