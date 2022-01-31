Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday posted a picture of himself flaunting his new look.

He shared the photo with a caption that read, "What next?"

In the image, Vicky can be seen sporting a new hairdo and bearded look. Comments on the post have once again proved that 'Uri:The Surgical Strike' enjoys a huge fan following.

"Oh my God. Such a killer look," a social media user commented.

"Hot. Hot," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar's directorial, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

