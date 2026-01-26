Scene of the Gul Plaza Shopping Centre in Karachi that collapsed after a massive fire(Photo/Reuters)

Karachi [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): The death toll from the devastating Gul Plaza fire in Karachi has climbed to 73, with authorities stating that the search and recovery operation at the site is nearing completion, according to Geo News.

The massive blaze, described as Karachi's worst commercial fire in more than a decade, broke out on January 17 and quickly engulfed the multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping complex. The building housed nearly 1,200 small, family-run shops dealing in wedding garments, toys, crockery and other consumer goods.

Deputy Commissioner South, Javed Nabi Khosa, said that the search operation is almost complete and that the fire-damaged building will be sealed on Monday (January 26). He added that authorities are making final efforts to trace missing individuals.

"There were 82 missing individuals. If anyone is still looking for a relative, they can contact us," Khosa said, quoted by Geo News.

Providing details on the identification process, Khosa said DNA verification remains incomplete in several cases. "13 missing persons are yet to be matched because their families have not provided DNA samples. So far, DNA matching has been completed for 23 individuals. Among the 73 deceased, 23 have been identified," he said.

Khosa also urged the public to avoid entering the unsafe structure, warning of potential hazards. "People should avoid going inside the affected building. We have also marked the area," he added.

Meanwhile, SSP City Arif Aziz said investigations are ongoing, with statements being recorded from all concerned. "After filing the case, we continue to take statements. We have obtained statements from the administration, security guards, and all relevant personnel."

"Once negligence and lapses come to light, all aspects will be revealed. We are investigating why doors were closed and why they were not opened after the fire broke out," SSP Aziz added, reported by Geo News.

Earlier, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that post-mortem examinations of at least 73 victims have been completed so far.

In a statement cited by Geo News, she said recovery of human remains from the debris is still in progress, with medical teams on constant alert at Civil Hospital Karachi.

"Our teams are present at Civil Hospital at all times," she said, as rescue and identification efforts continue.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori visited the family of victim Aftab and announced financial support for the education of all four of his children. He called on authorities to provide direct assistance to affected families.

Speaking to the media, the Governor said, "It is the government's duty to assist the next of kin. They should not be sent running around; counters should be set up to help them."

He stressed that political considerations should not overshadow justice for the victims. "If politics is to be done, we are ready, but first an answer must be given for the 88 bodies."

"The Gul Plaza tragedy has shaken the hearts of people living in this city. We are not politicising what happened there, but who says we should remain silent?" the governor added, quoted by Geo News.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) at the Nabi Bux Police Station. The FIR has been lodged against unidentified individuals and sealed after registration.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar stated that there are concerns of sabotage or terrorism, but the matter is not clear, and anti-terror provisions will be added in the FIR if there's relevant evidence, reported by Geo News.

Separately, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking the formation of a federal inquiry commission into the Gul Plaza tragedy.

The party has proposed that the commission include the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak), and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Geo News reported. (ANI)

