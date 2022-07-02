Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Actor Vidyut Jammwal never leaves a chance to surprise his fans with his daredevilry and death-defying stunts. He pulled off a real-life stunt to meet a fan who was working on the construction site.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vidyut dropped a video on Friday showcasing his bravery and affection to meet a fan and climb down scaffolding from a balcony.

In the video, he can be seen speaking to a construction worker who is perched on scaffolding at a neighbouring job site while standing on a balcony.

As the fan lauded Vidyut's work, Vidyut asked which of his action movies he had seen. Then Vidyut assured the fan that no one could pull off stunts in movies as he does at his construction job. He asked the fan if he has his phone with him and is ready to take a photo with him.

The person holding the camera requested Vidyut not to jump out of the balcony onto the scaffolding. In response, Vidyut declared that he adored his followers and wants to meet them desperately.

The actor responded, "I love you meri Jaan (I love you my life)," as the fan praised Vidyut for providing him with the opportunity to meet him. The fan kissed Vidyut's hand, and the actor also did the same in return by kissing the fan's hand.

He captioned the video and wrote, "NORMAL IS BORING...#TheRealStuntMen".

Fans praised Vidyut showcasing his love for his fans on social media and referred to him as a man with a "golden heart."

A fan commented, "This is why we appreciate you every time. So humble." Another wrote, "Bhai meko to lagta hai maut (death) aapase darta hoga ulta (I think even death must be scared of you)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut is all set to come up with ' 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha', which will be out in theatres on 8th July 2022. He also has IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana in his kitty. (ANI)

