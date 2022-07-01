New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, dropped a boomerang video, in which the 'Baaghi' actor shows his injuries and fans are now worried about what has happened to their favourite action hero.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Heropanti' actor captioned the video, "This ones going to be one to rem...ouch".

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cfdx4yapRgM/

In the video, there are injury marks on the 'Baaghi 3' actor's face and also blood dripping over his eye. He can be seen in a dirty white vest and flaunts his biceps, also with injury marks.

Tiger is currently filming his upcoming action entertainer film 'Ganpath: Part 1' and for a special action sequence, the script demanded some injury marks on his body and for that, the actor took the help of prosthetics.

Soon after the 'Student of the year 2' actor shared this video, fans swamped the comment section with fire and heart emoticons, as they can't wait to see the 'Munna Michael' actor in an action avatar once again.

Meanwhile, Tiger was recently seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2' which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part 1' with Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year.

Apart from that he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' opposite Akshay Kumar which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)