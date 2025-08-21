Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 21 (ANI): Vignesh Shivan's highly awaited movie 'Love Insurance Kompany' has got a new release date. Earlier, it was slated to release in theatres on September 18.

Taking to their Instagram handle, 7Screen Studio (official production house of the film) shared the release date of the film. The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 17.

Also Read | 'War 2' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's Actioner Failed To Impress in Theatres.

The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNnG-dlRhvX/

Also Read | 'The Bengal Files': Actress-Producer Pallavi Joshi Makes 'No Bones' About Blaming Ruling TMC for Movie Trailer Blockade in Kolkata.

The movie is produced by Vignesh Shivan's wife and actress Nayanthara.

Earlier, the first look of the Tamil film 'Love Insurance Kompany,' was postponed due to the audio and trailer launch of Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and made under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' was a Tamil-language action thriller which featured the South superstar in the lead.

With a powerful ensemble of actors in the main cast, the film will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan after nearly 30 years.

'Coolie' was released in the theatres on August 14, coinciding with the release of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2.'

'Coolie' has already crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide collection at the box office. On the day of the release, the fans of Rajinikanth danced outside the Madurai theatres to celebrate Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema and his release of the film. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)