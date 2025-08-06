Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday morning appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Basheerbagh office in Hyderabad after receiving summons related to allegedly promoting online betting games.

A few days ago, actor Prakash Raj appeared before the ED to give his statement in an alleged betting app case.

Addressing media personnel after coming out of the ED office, the actor said, "This was a case of money laundering of betting apps, and it was something I did in 2016. On moral grounds, I did not pursue it, and I gave them information that I did not receive any money because I did not want to make money from that. They have taken all the details and have finished the enquiry... Officers are doing their job, and as a citizen, I am supposed to cooperate and answer their questions. There is no witch-hunting or political motivation in this..."

Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms. Prakash Raj and Vijay's names also popped up.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

The complaint, lodged on March 19 this year, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867.Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

According to the complaint, these celebrities are allegedly accepting large sums of money to promote various betting platforms, which encourage users to gamble their hard-earned money. (ANI)

