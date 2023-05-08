Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Actor Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following due to his charming looks and amazing performances, especially among females. He is best known for his work in the Telugu film industry. As the actor will be turning a year older on May 9, take a look at some of his best performances.

1. Arjun Reddy

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the plot revolved around Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, a young surgeon with functioning alcoholism and anger difficulties. When he learns that his love is marrying someone else, he sets himself on a path of self-destruction. The film was a huge hit, and it was eventually remade in Hindi, titled 'Kabir Singh' and starred actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

2. Mahanati

The biographical film was directed by Nag Ashwin and followed the tragic path of popular actress Savitri, who ruled the Telugu film industry for about twenty years in the 1950s and 1960s. While Keerthy Suresh portrayed the eponymous character, actor Dulquer Salmaan played the role of her husband, actor Gemini Ganesan, and Vijay Deverakonda portrayed the role of the photojournalist, who is tasked with recording the actress's life through his work.

3. Dear Comrade

Helmed by Bharat Kamma, the Telugu language romantic action drama film starred Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, and Shruti Ramachandran in the lead roles and received positive responses from the audience. The film was also released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film is currently streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

4. Geetha Govindham

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starred in the rom-com film helmed by Parasuram. Vijay played the role of a young professor who falls in love with a woman who thinks he's a pervert. The actor tries to repair his damaged reputation. Released in the year 2018 the film was a hit and received massive responses from the audiences.

5. World Famous Lover

The Telugu language romantic drama film starred Vijay, Raashii Khanna and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles and was released in the year 2020. In the film, Vijay portrayed the role of a writer. Helmed by Kranthi Madhav, the film was a hit.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Kushi' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu which is all set to hit the theatres on September 1.

He will also be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, which is tentatively titled 'VD 12'. (ANI)

