Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela would be sharing screening space in VD12, a film helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. On the occasion of Vijay’s 34th birthday today, the actress penned the sweetest note for him on Twitter. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Garu! May this year be filled with joy, love and happiness Looking forward to joining you on sets soon !!” VD12 Puja Ceremony: Vijay Deverakonda–Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Film, Shooting to Begin from June (View Pics).

Sreeleela's Birthday Post For Vijay Deverakonda

Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Garu! May this year be filled with joy, love and happiness ✨ Looking forward to joining you on sets soon !! — sreeleela (@sreeleela14) May 9, 2023

