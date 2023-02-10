Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Fast X' unveiled the official trailer on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, makers shared the trailer on their official account, The Fast Saga, which they captioned, "The end of the road begins."

https://twitter.com/TheFastSaga/status/1624070774771556352

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the Universal film also stars Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B.

The breathtaking trailer showcases a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) loves, forever.

Momoa's character has ties with 2011s 'Fast Five' in which Dom and Brian (played by Paul Walker) tied up a huge bank vault to their cars and drove it through the streets of Rio De Janeiro.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 19, 2023.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will not return as Hobbs, who he portrayed in four films from 2011 to 2019.

"I've wished them well," Johnson, who previously had a feud with Diesel, told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the production for 'Fast X' had some behind-the-scenes speed bumps, including a change in director partway through production. Justin Lin, who directed five 'Fast' films dating back to 2006's 'Tokyo Drift,' left the 10th film in April 2022 just as principal photography began, citing creative differences. A week later, Louis Leterrier replaced Lin as the 'Fast X' director. (ANI)

