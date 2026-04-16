Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, announced on Wednesday that it will reduce its global workforce by approximately 16%, resulting in the layoff of 1,000 full-time employees. CEO Evan Spiegel informed staff of the decision via an internal memo, framing the cuts as a necessary step toward achieving net-income profitability. The company is also closing 300 open positions as it restructures its operating model to lean more heavily on artificial intelligence.

The California-based social media firm is the latest in a string of technology giants to significantly downsize this year. By streamlining its workforce, Snap expects to reduce its annualized cost base by more than USD 500 million by the second half of 2026. The move comes as the company faces pressure from activist investors to optimize its portfolio and address high-spending divisions. 34-Year-Old Entrepreneur Generates INR 1.3 Crore Monthly After Undergoing Layoffs.

Snap Layoffs Driven by AI Integration

In his memo, Spiegel explicitly pointed to the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping the company’s workforce needs. He noted that rapid advancements in AI allow teams to reduce repetitive tasks and increase "velocity." According to the company, 65% of its new code is already being generated by AI, a metric that highlights the shift toward a model where human teams and AI agents collaborate more closely.

The CEO stated that smaller squads leveraging AI have already driven progress in key areas such as the Snapchat+ subscription service and the company’s advertising platform. This technological pivot is designed to help the company "do more with less" while supporting its community of 946 million monthly active users.

Snap Layoffs Amid Investor Pressure on AR Spending

The decision to cut costs follows public pressure from Irenic Capital Management, an activist investor holding a 2.5% economic interest in the firm. Irenic had reportedly urged Snap to shut down or spin off "Specs," its augmented reality (AR) smart glasses subsidiary. The division has been a significant financial drain, costing approximately USD 500 million annually and incurring over USD 3.5 billion in total investment costs.

While Snap has not confirmed a total shutdown of the AR project, the current layoffs and the closure of 300 open roles suggest a tightening of investment across non-core experimental projects. The focus has shifted squarely to projects with the highest potential for long-term value and immediate profitability.

Snap Layoffs Packages and Financial Performance

Employees affected by the cuts in the United States will receive four months of severance pay, extended healthcare coverage, and career transition support. For international staff, the company stated it would follow local processes and norms to provide comparable assistance. Indian Startup Layoffs: 1,700 Jobs Slashed in Q1 2026 as Livspace, Flipkart and Zupee Pivot Toward AI-Led Operations.

Despite the workforce reduction, Snap’s financial performance for the first quarter of 2026 has remained steady. Revenue is estimated at USD 1.53 billion, a 12% increase year-over-year. Following the announcement, Snap's stock rose by more than 10% in premarket trading, as investors reacted positively to the clearer path toward profitability, even though the shares remain down roughly 31% for the year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2026 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).