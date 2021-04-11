Los Angeles, Apr 11 (PTI) Child star Violet McGraw has boarded the cast of upcoming tech horror "M3GAN".

The movie, which hails from Blumhouse and filmmaker James Wan's Atomic Monster, will be directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay penned by Akela Cooper.

McGraw, who will soon make her Marvel debut with Scarlett Johansson-starrer "Black Widow", joins "Get Out" star Alison Williams in the new film, reported Deadline.

The story follows Gemma (Williams), a brilliant roboticist at a toy company.

"She uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally.

"After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece (McGraw), Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences," the official logline read.

Wan, who is producing the project with Jason Blum, came up with the story idea for the movie.

Executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Ryan Turek, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath and Williams.

