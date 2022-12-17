After the "Boss Party" song, the makers of Waltair Veerayya are all set with their second song starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan. As "Nuvvu Sridevi Nenu Chiranjeev" will be unveiled on December 19, Mythri Movie Makers, on Saturday, shared a glimpse of Chiranjeevi and Shruti's look from the track. Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan Shoot for a Special Song in France (Watch BTS Video).

Along with the poster, they wrote, "Cool winters call for a ROCKING LOVE MELODY 2nd single #SrideviChiranjeevi from #WaltairVeerayya out on 19th Dec." A new poster of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan has been unveiled to make the announcement.

Waltair Veerayya Second Single Sridevi Chiranjeevi

This is the first we got to see Shruti Haasan from the film and with Chiranjeevi as pair. The poster features the duo's sizzling chemistry. The snow-clad location in the poster looks like an eye feast. We already got a small glimpse of it via Chiranjeevi's leaked video. The mention o the iconic pair of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the song is an exciting factor of the film.

Helmed by Bobby Kolli (KS Ravindra). Apart from Chiranjeevi and Urvashi, the movie stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa. Meanwhile, the film's last song is currently being shot in Europe on Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan. Waltair Veerayya will be hitting the screens worldwide on January 13, 2023. Waltair Veerayya Song Boss Party: Chiranjeevi and Urvashi Rautela Groove Together in This Vibrant Number (Watch Lyric Video).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Godfather, which was released on October 5, raised Rs 38 crores worldwide on its opening day, according to trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The political action thriller is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2019 Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in an extended cameo in the film. Nayanthara also stars in the movie, which has been helmed by Mohan Raja. GodFather clashed at the box office with Nagarjuna's The Ghost.

