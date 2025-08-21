New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan on Thursday emphasised the responsibility celebrities hold on social media, stating that actors are "role models" and should act accordingly while using online platforms.

Known for being active on social media, Soha often shares day-to-day glimpses of her personal life with her fans, including vacation photos and festive celebrations.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress believes that celebrities should acknowledge their influence and be cautious about the content they post, as people look up to them.

While talking to ANI, the actress said, "Actors don't want to be role models. But we are role models, and we have to accept that. That's why we have to play the role with responsibility. We can't just say that we are who we are, so don't follow us."

She continued, "I think that it's important to understand that people do follow us and therefore, be true. So that you are not misleading people."

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan is set to debut her podcast titled 'All About Her', which will feature conversations with Bollywood actresses on topics such as mental health, fitness, postpartum recovery, and other issues related to women's lives.

While talking about the show, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be attending her show to discuss parenting.

Soha said that she respects Kareena for her approach to parenting, among other things, which led to her inviting the 'Jab We Met' actress on her podcast to discuss the importance of "positive parenting".

While talking to ANI, Soha said, "I really respect her for so many things. But what I respect her for is her approach towards parenting. And so we have an episode with her on positive parenting."

Kareena Kapoor Khan married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The actress shares two sons with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Their names are Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

As for Soha, the actress is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and is the mother of eight-year-old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (ANI)

