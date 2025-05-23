Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Actress Wendie Malick shared her working experience with Harrison Ford in the TV series 'Shrinking' during her recent appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's On Me podcast.

She shared what it seems like to work with the Oscar winner on the Apple TV+ series as his onscreen love interest.

"I had done another series for co-creator Bill Lawrence and he said, 'I've got a nice role for you to play Harrison Ford's neurologist, and you have this great chemistry,'" Malick recalled of how she met first Ford. " I'd never met him before this show," reported People.

"I thought that's a lot of pressure, but he was from the beginning so lovely," she shared, adding, "And put me so at ease and we just got each other and I felt like I said, 'You're like an old pair of jeans. That's how comfortable I feel with you.'"

The actress added that the two have "a really good time" on set. Though there may be complicated nuances with playing a love interest, Malick said she's always felt "very safe" around Ford, as per the outlet.

"He's so dry and, and loves to sort of play the curmudgeon. But he's a sweetheart and it's been just a gift," she said.

In October 2024, the actress shared that the two have "established a good rapport," making it easier to play on-screen love interests.

"That pretty much happened right away, but then coming back last season was really interesting because we got a little bit into my backstory and we shifted in terms of our relationship when I no longer could be his doctor as we were seeing each other," she explained, referring to her character Dr. Julie Baram, who develops a romantic relationship with Ford's Dr. Paul Rhoades after he becomes her patient following a Parkinson's diagnosis.

"What I love about this show is it mirrors what so many of us are going through, dealing with unexpected loss and challenges health-wise, and how you choose your family at a certain age," she added. "It's not so much the blood people as it is the friends you want in your life," reported People. (ANI)

