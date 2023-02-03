Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): February 14 will be a special day for Rishi Kapoor's fans as they will get to see glimpses of the late actor in Netflix's docu-series 'The Romantics'.

Helmed by Smriti Mundra, 'The Romantics' celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra. It features 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dives into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known.

The docu-series will feature the last-ever interview of Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor had closely collaborated with Yash Chopra and then Aditya Chopra in cult hits like Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan (in which he was paired with his wife Neetu Kapoor), Fanaa, Hum Tum, etc.

In The Romantics, fans will see Rishi Kapoor speaking about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most cherished director-actor duo in Hindi cinema, especially the romantic classics.

When contacted Smriti Mundhra about it, the docu-series' creator shared, "Rishi Kapoor was not only an iconic actor, he carried with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the Hindi film industry. On the day of our interview, which would be his last, he was characteristically charming, erudite, and eager to reminisce. His death represents the loss of a significant piece of cinema history, and I'll forever be grateful for the insights, anecdotes and perspective he shared."

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after battling cancer for two years. (ANI)

