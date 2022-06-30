Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' director Faruk Kabir revealed that Vidyut Jammwal had fainted while shooting for one of the scenes in the film.

"It was a dramatic scene and Vidyut had immersed himself in it. He initially didn't realise he fainted. He said to me 'I don't know what happened out there'. We even considered delaying the shoot, but he being such a committed actor was back on his feet as soon as his health permitted," Faruk shared.

Also Read | Oh Yeon Seo in Cafe Minamdang, Seo Ye-ji in Eve, Seo Hyun-jin in Why Her? – 5 Kdrama Actresses Playing Badass Roles In Ongoing Series.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha' is touted as an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first part revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.

Also Read | Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Expecting Their First Child Together.

'Khada Haafiz Chapter 2', which was earlier slated for a June 17 release, will now hit the theatres on July 8 this year.

Apart from 'Khuda Haafiz 2', Vidyut will also be seen in IB 71 and Sher Singh Raana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)