New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Wishes poured in for actor Parineeti Chopra on her 32nd birthday on Thursday.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Parineeti's cousin sister and superstar Priyanka Chopra took to social media to extend their warm birthday wishes for the 'Ishaqzaade,' actor.

Birthday girl's 'Hasee To Phasee' co-star Siddharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures of himself with Parineeti.

"Happy Birthday Pari!!! Big hug, love, and luck," he wrote along with the picture.

Actor Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to share a solo picture of Parineeti and wrote, "Happy Birthday Pari. Keep Shining."

The 'Meri Pyaari Bindu,' actor's close friend, and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza also took to the photo-sharing platform to wish her "Parruu" on the occasion.

She posted a throwback picture of herself with Parineeti and wrote, "Happy Happy to you Parruuu."

Actor Athiya Shetty on the other hand posted a single picture of Parineeti on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Parineeti, wishing you love, light, and happiness always."

Besides celebrities, fans of the 'Jabariya Jodi,' actor also showered love over her on Twitter. (ANI)

