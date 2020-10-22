There’s nothing we love more than a cute love story. And Bigg Boss 14 has quite a few of them brewing. However, what warms our hearts all the time is the jodi of Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla. The pati-patni jodi who have always stood by each other in the house, never miss a chance to shower affection on one another in the house. Bigg Boss 14 October 22 Synopsis: Nikki Tamboli's 'Friends' Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani Don't Want Her To Be the First Captain.

Hands down the cutest jodi in the house, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently opened up and shared the adorable story of how Abhinav wooed her, but still played hard to get before they finally got together. In one of the moments from the 24 x 7 live stream section of the how, Rubina and Abhinav were seen regaling Jasmin Bhasin on their dating history. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18: From Salman Khan's Lecture To Rubina Dilaik to Shehzad Deol, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu in Bottom 3 - 5 Highlights of BB14.

Rubina revealed, “Yeh na bahut unpredictable tha. Aise baat kar liya, woo kar liya, sab kar liya, phir gayab. Gayab matlab gayab. Main din raat sochti aaj message nahi aaya. Mere messages ka reply 10 ghante baad, online dikh raha hai, phir bhi message ka reply nahi kar raha hai! Craziness ki intehaan hogayi, he literally drove me crazy."

She continued, "Toh mein iski gali mein neeche gaadi ghuma rahi hoon, phone kar rahi hoon, phone na uthaye. Uske baad jab phone uthata, after 3-4 calls, saying yeah I just came back from the gym. Maine bola haan, I was just crossing toh meine socha mein puch leti hoon. Phir yeh bolta hai, I have plans today!” To this Abhinav said, “Meine papad belle aur issne dose.” Lol... now that was funny!

