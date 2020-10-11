Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra extended birthday greetings to megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday.

Taking it to Twitter, the 'Sanju' actor posted an old picture with the 'Shahenshah' actor as he thanked the actor for his guidance.

"Thank you for all the love, learning and guidance over all these years. Wishing you a Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday @SrBachchan Sir!" wrote Dutt.

Wishing him good health, actor Madhuri Dixit in a tweet translated from Hindi, wrote, "Many happy birthday wishes to you @SrBachchan Ji. I hope you are always happy and healthy."

"You are a true legend of Indian cinema and an inspiration to many including me. Have a wonderful year ahead," Dixit added.

"Happy Birthday Amit ji. Wishing you good health and happiness always," wished actor Priyanka Chopra.

Thanking Big B for sharing the screen with him, actor Ritiesh Deshmukh also wished the actor on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Dearest @SrBachchan Ji, May god grace you the best of health & long life. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to be in the same frame as you. Gods have surely blessed me," wrote Deshmukh.

Calling himself a 'fanboy', actor Hrithik Roshan extending his wishes while Ajay Devgn prayed for veteran actor on the occasion.

"Dearest Amit uncle, I wish for you good health, happiness and peace. Thank you for inspiring millions like me, will forever be your fan boy. Happy Birthday," tweeted Roshan.

Ajay Devgn wrote, "Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir." (ANI)

