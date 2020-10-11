Legendary actor and director Raj Kapoor started the most iconic banner of his times, RK Films. Many memorable films were made under this banner. With generations passing by, the banner took a back seat with no movies made under the same anymore. The Kapoors also sold the RK Studios. However, they are soon planning to revive the RK banner with a romantic film! Randhir Kapoor Reminisces Rishi Kapoor’s Directorial Debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Says ‘Wanted Him to Direct More Movies’.

The much-loved banner will be soon back in the cine business, confirmed Raj's son and actor Randhir Kapoor. In his chat with ETimes, he revealed, "Well, it's happening. We are reviving the RK banner now. It will happen soon in a couple of months. The film will be a love story. I shall direct it. I can’t tell you anymore about it at this point of time (smiles)...But we’ll throw out the news of the cast with a bang."

Well, that's one good news for the fans who have been missing the banner. The first movie made under it was 1948 film Aag starring Raj Kapoor himself along with Nargis. Over the time of five decades, about 20 films were made here. The last film was in 1999 named Aa Ab Laut Chalen. It was directed by the late Rishi Kapoor and starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).