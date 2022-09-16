New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Indian rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, on Thursday, announced his new upcoming album 'Honey 3.0'.

Taking to Instagram, Yo Yo Honey Singh, shared a special announcement video which he captioned, "HONEY 3.0 Album coming soon !!#yoyohoneysingh #yoyo #Honey3.0."

Also Read | Roger Federer Retires: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Other B-town Celebs Pay Tribute to the Tennis Legend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cih23jpDm4f/

Soon after the singer shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Also Read | On Koffee With Karan Season 7, Star Host Karan Johar Reveals He Recently Had a Break-Up.

"You Listening to the roar," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Can't wait legend!!!!"

The official release date of the music album is still awaited.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a well-known Indian rapper and singer, with numerous hit songs like Angerji Beat, from Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Cocktail', 'Lungi Dance' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chennai Express' and many others.

'Honey 3.0' marks the 'Brown Rang' singers another big music album after 'International Villager' and 'Desi Kalakaar', which also featured Indian actor Urvashi Rautela.

Recently, the musician composed the song 'De Taali' for Kartik Aaryan's superhit film 'Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2' which gathered a positive response from the audience.

Apart from that, Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to collaborate with singer Milind Gaba, for an upcoming party track 'Paris Ka Trip' which is all set to release on October 6, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)