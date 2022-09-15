On Thursday, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer announced that he will retire after the Laver Cup in London. Federer broke the news in a lengthy social media post, stating "I am 41 years old, I've played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years, and tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt." End of an Era! Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis, Watch Video.

Soon after the announcement, social media broke with congratulatory messages lauding Federer's rich contribution to the sport. Bollywood celebrities also reacted to Federer's retirement. Actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share the news. "Genius," she wrote, adding a red heartbreak emoji. Anushka's husband and cricketer Virat Kohli also reacted to the news and shared his adulation for the ace tennis player. Virat commented on Roger Federer's post on Instagram and wrote, "The greatest of all time. King roger," along with heart emoji. Roger Federer Retires: Tributes Pour In After Swiss Icon Announces Laver Cup 2022 To Be His Last Tennis Tournament.

Kareena Kapoor Khan called Federer a "legend." "Legend. My all time favourite. What an amazing human being," Dia Mirza wrote on Instagram Story.

Federer's decision to retire has left Pooja Hegde emotional. "Cannot...but what a legacy," she wrote on Instagram Story along with crying emojis. Federer won his first grand slam in the year 2003 when he won the Wimbledon title. He has since gone on to win 6 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledon and 5 US Open titles. "The Laver Cup next week will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future of course but just not in grand slams or on the tour. This is a bitter sweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth.

Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute to the Tennis Legend

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Federer Tribute (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's Roger Federer Tribute (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's Roger Federer Tribute (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's Roger Federer Tribute (Photo Credits: Insatgram)

I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," Federer said in the note "I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8 months pregnant. And has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years. I also want to thank my 4 wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way," he concluded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)