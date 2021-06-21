New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday observed International Yoga Day by performing asanas and he also shared how Yoga has helped him.

The 'Saaransh' actor put out a post on Instagram, in which he shared pictures of performing yoga at home.

Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "In my personal life, yoga has not only kept me physically balanced but has also given me the mental strength to deal with every situation. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. This gift of India to the world is unique. Jai Hind!! #InternationalDayOfYoga".

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people.

The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

