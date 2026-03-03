New Delhi, March 3: Authorities in Fujairah responded swiftly on Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following debris from a successfully intercepted drone strike. Officials confirmed that the incident was brought under control quickly and that no injuries were reported.

According to the Media Office of the Government of Fujairah, the blaze was triggered after air defence systems intercepted a drone threat, causing debris to fall within the FOIZ premises. Emergency response teams acted immediately to contain the fire, ensuring the safety of workers and nearby facilities. Normal operations in the area have since resumed. PM Narendra Modi Condemns Missile Attacks on UAE; Assures President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed of India’s Full Solidarity Amid Middle-East Tensions.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions across the Middle East, where several countries, including the UAE, have faced missile and drone threats in recent days. Authorities stated that the successful interception highlights the preparedness and effectiveness of the nation’s defence systems in managing such risks. Abu Dhabi Orders Free Hotel Extensions for Tourists Stranded by Flight Disruptions, Internet Reacts.

Officials urged residents and the public to rely only on official state sources for updates and to refrain from sharing rumours or unverified information on social media.

The situation remains under close monitoring as security forces continue to safeguard critical infrastructure across the country.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gulf News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

