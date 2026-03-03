Mumbai, March 3: Oppo has officially confirmed that its premier flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, will make its global debut later this year. The announcement, made during a media event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, marks a significant strategic shift as the company prepares to expand its "Ultra" platform beyond the Chinese market for the first time.

Marketed under the tagline "Built to Be Your Next Camera," the Find X9 Ultra is the result of a continued imaging collaboration with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad. Oppo executives emphasised that the device is engineered to establish a new benchmark in mobile photography, though specific regional pricing and exact rollout dates remain under wraps until closer to the official launch. Oppo Find X9s, Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Oppo Find N6 Global Launch Details and Colour Options Leaked Online.

Next-Generation Imaging and Display Technology

Leaked specifications suggest the Find X9 Ultra will boast a sophisticated quad-camera array designed for professional-grade output. The system is rumoured to include a massive 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a dual-periscope telephoto setup consisting of a 200-megapixel 3x zoom and a secondary 50-megapixel lens.

On the front, the device is expected to house a 6.82-inch flat OLED display featuring 2K resolution. While early engineering prototypes reportedly tested a 144Hz refresh rate, industry insiders anticipate the retail version will standardise at 120Hz. A 50-megapixel front-facing camera is also tipped to be integrated for high-resolution selfies and video calls.

Performance and Battery Evolution

Under the hood, the Find X9 Ultra is projected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, ensuring top-tier processing speeds and efficiency. The handset is likely to ship with ColorOS 16, based on the upcoming Android 16 operating system. This hardware combination aims to provide a seamless multitasking experience tailored for power users and photography enthusiasts alike.

To support these high-end internals, Oppo is reportedly equipping the phone with a substantial 7,050mAh battery. While this is a slight reduction from the 7,500mAh unit found in the Find X9 Pro, it represents a significant increase over the 6,100mAh capacity of the previous Find X8 Ultra. The device is expected to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Global Expansion Strategy

The decision to bring the Ultra model to international markets follows years of the series being largely exclusive to mainland China. By showcasing the device at MWC Barcelona, Oppo is signalling its intent to compete directly with other global premium flagships in the European and Asian markets. Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Timelines Leaked; Vivo Flagship Rumoured To Feature World’s 1st Dual 200MP Camera System.

Relevant background suggests that Oppo’s focus on the Ultra line is part of a broader push to capture the high-end segment where consumers prioritise camera optics and silicon performance. With the Hasselblad partnership at its core, the Find X9 Ultra represents Oppo’s most ambitious attempt yet to dominate the global smartphone photography landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

