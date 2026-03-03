New Delhi, March 3: Millions of Indian farmers are awaiting the release of the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. While the previous 21st instalment was successfully disbursed on November 19, 2025, the central government is expected to credit the next INR 2,000 payment into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries by mid-March 2026. Official sources suggested that the release may coincide with Holi festival; however, farmers have not received the INR 2,000 aid.

Expected Date for 22nd Instalment of PM Kisan Scheme

Under the PM-KISAN roadmap, the annual financial benefit of INR 6,000 is distributed in three equal four-monthly tranches: April–July, August–November, and December–March. As the current financial year draws to a close, the 22nd instalment falls within the December–March window. PM KISAN 22nd Instalment Date: Beneficiary List Updated After Re-Verification, Know When Payment Is Expected.

Although the Prime Minister’s Office has yet to announce a specific date, administrative preparations are reportedly in the final stages. Many experts predict the transfer will likely occur before March 14 to assist farmers with seasonal expenses and festive requirements.

Mandatory Requirements to Avoid Payment Delays

To ensure a seamless transfer via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Ministry of Agriculture has emphasized that three specific criteria must be met by all beneficiaries:

e-KYC Completion: Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory. This can be done via the PM-KISAN portal using an OTP or through biometric authentication at Common Service Centres (CSCs).

Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory. This can be done via the PM-KISAN portal using an OTP or through biometric authentication at Common Service Centres (CSCs). Aadhaar Seeding: The beneficiary’s bank account must be linked with their Aadhaar number.

The beneficiary’s bank account must be linked with their Aadhaar number. Land Record Verification: Farmers must ensure their landholding details are updated and verified by state authorities to remain on the active beneficiary list.

How To Check Your PM Kisan Payment Status

Farmers can verify their eligibility and track the status of their upcoming payment through the official government portal.

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to pmkisan.gov.in.

Navigate to pmkisan.gov.in. Access 'Know Your Status': Under the 'Farmers Corner' section, click on the "Know Your Status" or "Beneficiary Status" tab.

Under the 'Farmers Corner' section, click on the "Know Your Status" or "Beneficiary Status" tab. Enter Credentials: Input your Registration Number or Mobile Number along with the Captcha code.

Input your Registration Number or Mobile Number along with the Captcha code. View Details: Click "Get Data" to see your transaction history. If the status shows "FTO Generated" (Fund Transfer Order), the payment is in the final processing stage. PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date: INR 2,000 Payment Likely by This Date, Check How To Complete eKYC.

Background of the PM Kisan Scheme

Launched in February 2019, PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme designed to provide income support to all landholding farmer families across the country. Since its inception, the government has disbursed over ₹3.70 lakh crore directly to more than 11 crore farmer families. The program aims to supplement the financial needs of farmers in procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities, as well as domestic needs.

