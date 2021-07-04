Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): A day after announcing their divorce, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shared a video message for fans that said the two are now in a happy space and still consider each other a part of the same family.

"Aap logo ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna apko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family)," Aamir said. Aamir and Kiran share a son named Azad.

The 'Ghajini' star also opened up on the status of Paani Foundation.

For the unversed, Paani Foundation, which is active in drought prevention and watershed management, was founded by Aamir and Kiran a few years ago.

"Aur Paani Foundation humare liye Azaad ki tarah hai, jo humara bachcha hai, Azad, waise hi Paani Foundation. Toh humlog humesha family hi rahenge. Humare liye aap log dua kariye, prarthna kariye ki hum khush ho. Bas yehi kehna tha hum logon ko (Paani Foundation is like our son, Azad, for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say)," he added.

The two can be seen holding each other's hands in the clip, which is doing the rounds on the internet. The clip is an excerpt from the former couple's recent interview with one of the media professionals.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena. (ANI)

