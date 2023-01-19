Actor Jonah Hill's You People co-stars have weighed in on his decision to not promote or do press for his films due to the toll it takes on his mental health. According to Variety, an American media company, You People cast member Lauren London, at the film's premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, said, "Life is tough for all of us... For us to pretend that we're stronger than others and we can handle more, that's unfair. I hold space for Jonah Hill. That's my homeboy." You People Trailer: Jonah Hill Wants to Marry Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in This Hilarious Netflix Film.

"I love him and whatever he needs to do for his soul, I am there for it." Hill, who co-wrote the film with its director Kenya Barris, and London star as Ezra and Amira in the film. He announced in a social media post that he will be taking a break from his upcoming projects' press campaigns. This announcement from Hill comes ahead of the release of Stutz, the documentary that features Hill and his therapist openly discussing his mental health issues, reported Variety.

"You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film," Hill continued. Louis-Dreyfus echoed London's support of Hill. "You have to protect yourself and do what feels right to you," she said. Jonah Hill Announces Decision to Step Away From Movie Promotion, Public Appearances, Here's Why.

You People, a romantic comedy follows an unlikely couple as their love blooms and Ezra tries to win the approval of Amira's Muslim parents (Eddie Murphy and Nia Long). His Jewish parents (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny) may be progressive, but prove to be cringe-worthy as they try to demonstrate how open they are to their son's interracial (and interfaith) romance. It will start streaming on Netflix on January 20, as per Variety.