Los Angeles [US], January 4 (ANI): Actor Zendaya recently revealed how she suffered a health scare while shooting for 'Dune: Part Two'at a remote desert location.

Speaking with W Magazine, Zendaya recalled getting a heatstroke while filming the Denis Villeneuve-helmed adaptation in Jordan, where the nearest bathroom was a "hike" away, so she opted not to drink water, as per Deadline.

"It was very hot, and I remember thinking, 'Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,' because we had to hike to the locations. If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes," she recounted.

"I was like, Damn, I don't want to drink too much water. I had such a fear of peeing myself or shitting myself, honestly, in the suit on set," Zendaya continued. "One day, I didn't drink enough and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying, 'I feel terrible.' She was like, 'Did you drink water today?' I said no. I thought I was being smart, but you can't do that. So, lesson learned."

Zendaya starred as Chani in both "Dune" movies and has already expressed interest in making a third, which will be based on Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah" novel.

The franchise has spawned the prequel series Dune: Prophecy, which recently debuted. (ANI)

